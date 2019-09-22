Rutgers hosted a number of top targets on Saturday for their game against Boston College, and one of the players who made the trip "On The Banks" was Warwick (RI) Bishop Hendricken 2021 OLB/DE Jason Onye.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Onye entered yesterday's visit with offers from Michigan, Boston College, UConn, and Rhode Island. He added an offer from the Scarlet Knights earlier in the week, but made the news public on Saturday, when he took in the experience at SHI Stadium for the first time.