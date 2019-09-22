News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 07:42:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising junior Jason Onye visits Rutgers, lands offer from Scarlet Knights

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Rutgers hosted a number of top targets on Saturday for their game against Boston College, and one of the players who made the trip "On The Banks" was Warwick (RI) Bishop Hendricken 2021 OLB/DE Jason Onye.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Onye entered yesterday's visit with offers from Michigan, Boston College, UConn, and Rhode Island. He added an offer from the Scarlet Knights earlier in the week, but made the news public on Saturday, when he took in the experience at SHI Stadium for the first time.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}