RHoops target KJ Allen talks Scarlet Knights, preparing for commitment day
East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen has lived in California all of his life. He was born in Bellflower, California, and raised in Anaheim, California. He played prep ball at revered Westchest...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news