The Knight Report spoke with Harper after his big game, new look midrange game and his plans for the holiday.

Rutgers Hoops true sophomore forward Ron Harper Jr. had a breaking out of sorts on Tuesday night against NJIT, as he went on to score a game high 25 points.

“My teammates were just finding me in the right spot tonight,” Harper told TKR. “I just can’t say enough about those guys. When Myles was causing havoc like that and he scored a quick 11 points, the focus was more on him so it opened up the middle for me. Especially when I caught the ball in the middle of the zone, they were worried about him. I was able to put the ball up easier and I know if I missed it, Myles would be right there to clean it up.”

Last week the Scarlet Knights hoops team only shot a total of two mid-range shots against Stephen F. Austin, but that number jumped to a total of five attempts against NJIT on Tuesday.

“Let me tell you one person who’s noticed that, my mother,” said Harper. “She called me the other day saying that I don’t shoot enough mid range shots and I don’t go to the basket enough. Mom shoutout to you, I took a lot of mid-range shots, some layups today and got in the paint just like you asked me too.”

With Thanksgiving only two days away and a lot of the Rutgers Hoops roster being far away from their homes, the Harper household will be hosting some of the players for the holiday.

“The boys are coming to Ron’s house,” he said. “Let’s pray for my mother and my family. I’m taking Geo (Baker), Tez (Montez Mathis), Myles (Johnson), and Akwasi (Yeboah) to my house for Thanksgiving. One big happy family.”