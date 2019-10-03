Here's everything you need to know about the game.

After a big loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Rutgers football let go of head coach Chris Ash. Now interim head coach Nunzio Campanile will be leading the charge this week as the Scarlet Knights welcome the 2-2 Maryland Terrapins to town for a matchup of Big Ten East Division foes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK JOSH JACKSON

-- Redshirt Junior Quarterback Josh Jackson transferred from Virginia Tech to Maryland for the 2019 season and he brings experience and a dual threat style of play to the Terrapins. Jackson has a strong and accurate arm and he can throw the football with different velocity, speed’s, and touch. He throws off anticipation and see’s the field well. He’s a threat in the running game and takes advantage of opening lanes when plays break down. On the season, Jackson has thrown for 789 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions while completing 50.4% of his passes.

RUNNING BACK ANTHONY MCFARLAND

-- Senior running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. makes the Terrapin offense go. He’s accounted for 249 rushing yards on 55 rushing attempts, with 5 rushing touchdowns. Anthony has shown he can contribute in the passing game as he's caught 6 passes for 66 receiving yards, and 1 receiving touchdown. McFarland Jr can be used in different packages for this spread offense that Maryland runs. His speed, lateral quickness and vision is what separates him as one of the most talented backs in the BIG Ten.

DEFENSIVE BACK ANTOINE BROOKS JR.

-- Senior defensive back Antoine Brooks, Jr. is a physical player on the back end of the Maryland defense. Brooks Jr. has been one of the top tacklers the past few seasons for the Terrapins. For the 2019 season, Antoine has 31 total tackles but 28 of them are solo. He’s a very good open field tackler and will play in the box a lot. Antoine Brooks Jr. wants to make his presence felt when he hit’s you.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 5-7 (3-6) / Notable wins against No. 23 Texas, Minnesota and Illinois.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th ever matchup between the two schools, with Maryland leading the series 8-6.

