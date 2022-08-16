RFootball announces the new Rutgers Boardwalk
Whenever you hear the words New Jersey, you immediately think of the Jersey Shore and one of the best parts about the shore is the boardwalk.
It’s hard to describe the nostalgia of a Jersey Shore boardwalk, but I’d say the best thing about it is there are so many different things you can do. You can simply walk the boardwalk and enjoy the ocean views, take a break and play some carnival like games, enjoy the rides such as the ferris wheel or tilt a whirl or simply just indulge in some of the amazing foods like the pizza, cheesesteaks, French fries, chicken tenders or even the ice cream.
To help entice fans from around the state, Rutgers has announced plans to open a boardwalk of their own during home games of the 2022 football season.
The Rutgers Boardwalk will be located along Scarlet Knight Way on the walk up to the stadium. The Boardwalk will open four hours prior to kickoff for each home game and feature a wide variety of food, rides and more.
There will plenty of opportunities for kids as they can visit the balloon artist, photo booth, get an airbrush tattoo and play various games. There will also be plenty of things for adults to do as well including the beer garden at Athlete’s Glen along with giveaways and more.
Also let's not forget the best part of any boardwalk is the food. The Rutgers Boardwalk will also feature a long list of food trucks which are all listed below.
•Marley’s Wings and Things (wings)
•Cousin’s Maine Lobster (lobster)
•Rescue Rolls (egg rolls)
•Ice Cream Creations (ice cream)
•Melt’s and Soups (grilled cheese)
•Let’s Have A Ball (fried rice balls)
•Smoke ‘n’ Roll BBQ (barbecue)
•Empanada Express (empanadas)
•The Chimney Cake Factory (chimney cakes)
•Harry’s Lil Kitchen (Latino American cuisine)
•Drip Coffee (coffee)
•Wholly Bowls (burrito bowls)
•Mr. Softee’s Ice Cream Truck (soft serve ice cream)
•Chank’s Grab-n-Go Pizza Cones (pizza)
•Food for All Food Truck (gourmet sandwiches)
•Try Vegan (vegan options)
•The Brownie Bar (brownies)
•Maple Cotton Candy (cotton candy)
•Mr. Cooper’s Funneland (funnel cakes)
•Carnivale Donut Bar (donuts)
