RFootball announces the new Rutgers Boardwalk

Whenever you hear the words New Jersey, you immediately think of the Jersey Shore and one of the best parts about the shore is the boardwalk.

It’s hard to describe the nostalgia of a Jersey Shore boardwalk, but I’d say the best thing about it is there are so many different things you can do. You can simply walk the boardwalk and enjoy the ocean views, take a break and play some carnival like games, enjoy the rides such as the ferris wheel or tilt a whirl or simply just indulge in some of the amazing foods like the pizza, cheesesteaks, French fries, chicken tenders or even the ice cream.

To help entice fans from around the state, Rutgers has announced plans to open a boardwalk of their own during home games of the 2022 football season.