Revisiting last year's way-too-early Rutgers 2022 class predictions

I’ve made way-too-early recruiting class predictions in each of the past two cycles and like last year around this time, we revisited my predictions, in which I went 4-of-21.

Hilariously enough, Rutgers ended up taking exactly 21 kids (prior to Gavin Wimsatt’s enrollment) in 2021. That’s not the case this cycle as just 18 kids have signed their letters of intent due to class size restrictions caused by the pandemic.

I made a 22 in ’22 prediction a year ago, so the numbers won’t line up this time, but how did my picks do? Let’s take a look back at what I forecasted.

*Listed with their profiles are the 2022 Rutgers signees thus far, and in the body of the article are my predictions that I made a year ago*