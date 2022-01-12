Revised 2022 Rutgers Football schedule
The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Rutgers Football schedule.
Check out the full 2022 Rutgers Football schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
9/03
|
@Boston College Eagles
|
Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
|
9/10
|
Wagner Seahawks
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
9/17
|
@Temple Owls
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|
9/24
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
10/01
|
@Ohio State Buckeyes
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
10/08
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
10/15
|
BYE WEEK
|
10/22
|
Indiana Hoosiers
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
10/29
|
@Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|
11/05
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
11/12
|
@Michigan State Spartans
|
East Lansing, Michigan
|
11/19
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
Piscataway, New Jersey
|
11/26
|
@Maryland Terrapins
|
College Park, Maryland
