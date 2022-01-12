 TheKnightReport - Revised 2022 Rutgers Football schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 13:51:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Revised 2022 Rutgers Football schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Rutgers Football schedule.

Check out the full 2022 Rutgers Football schedule below.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

2022 RFOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

9/03

@Boston College Eagles

Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

9/10

Wagner Seahawks

Piscataway, New Jersey

9/17

@Temple Owls

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9/24

Iowa Hawkeyes

Piscataway, New Jersey

10/01

@Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio

10/08

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Piscataway, New Jersey

10/15

BYE WEEK

10/22

Indiana Hoosiers

Piscataway, New Jersey

10/29

@Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis, Minnesota

11/05

Michigan Wolverines

Piscataway, New Jersey

11/12

@Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan

11/19

Penn State Nittany Lions

Piscataway, New Jersey

11/26

@Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}