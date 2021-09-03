2022 QB recruit Wimsatt to join Rutgers next week

Wimsatt, who helped his team defeat Daviess County on Friday 49-42, is listed in the Rutgers University student directory.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, 2022 Rivals four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is leaving Owensboro (KY) High School and joining the Scarlet Knights in the coming days.

The Rutgers football team's quarterback room just got a little more interesting.

Wimsatt is set to enroll at Rutgers next week and be immediately eligible. He can play in four games and redshirt.

Noah Vedral is starting Saturday's Rutgers-Temple game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Evan Simon and Cole Snyder were both listed as his backups.

It is unclear if Wimsatt will get a chance to move into the depth chart this fall.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Wimsatt is ranked as the top overall player in Kentucky, the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback, and No. 122 nationally at all positions in his class. Wimsatt committed to Rutgers on April 9, 2021.

“I chose Rutgers because of the coaching staff they are great and they are building something special and I want to be apart of it," Wimsatt said back then.

