Pikiell has agreed to a new contract extension that is valued to be somewhere around the $4 million per year range that will keep him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The agreement was approved by the Rutgers University Board of Governors in a special meeting on Friday afternoon, per a report from NJ Advanced Media .

Steve Pikiell has guided Rutgers Basketball to a 61-62 record so far this season and now he's being rewarded for it.

According to the report from NJ Advanced Media, Pikiell will be making the following:

“Pikiell previously received a contract extension in January 2018 that ran through the 2023-24 season. Pikiell is making $1.15 million for this current season and is scheduled to make $1.65 million next season, followed by salaries of $2.05 million, $2.45 million and $2.7 million in the final three years of his previously-extended deal. Pikiell is also due a set of $300,000 retention bonuses in July 2020 and July 2023.”

Pikiell, who was recently selected as a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, has led Rutgers to a 61-62 (21-49) mark as coach of the Scarlet Knights. Of his 61 victories at RU, six of them have come against ranked opponents. Coach Pikiell has also managed to get the Scarlet Knights ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in 41 years.

This current season, Pikiell directed RU to their first winning season since the 2005-2006 team coached under Gary Waters.

Since taking over the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2016-17 season, Pikiell has also seen a couple of his players go on to play professionally both overseas and in the G-League.