REPORT: Rutgers Hoops set to take on Syracuse in ACC / B1G Challenge
The Big Ten / ACC Challenge is back on and is expected to take place on December 8th and 9th.
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Rutgers men’s basketball team is set to take on a familiar foe in former Big East rival Syracuse.The date and time of the game are yet to be determined.
Sources: Rutgers will host Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
The Scarlet Knights don’t have the best luck against the Orange, going 8-30 overall in the 38 matchups between the two. The last matchup between the schools took place back in early January 2013, where the Orange beat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 78-53.
However this is a different Rutgers Hoops team then they were in the Big East, as the Scarlet Knights are considered a preseason top 25 program by multiple publications. The Scarlet Knights were ranked as high as number 14 overall in the country per the NCAA.com Power 36 preseason poll.
