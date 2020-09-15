 Jimmy V Classic set to now take place down in Orlando
Richard Schnyderite
With the 2020 NCAA basketball season set to start within the next couple months, teams are starting to make plans to play games in bubbles for play preseason tournaments and out of conference games.

Originally the Rutgers Men’s Basketball team was all set to take on the highly ranked Baylor Bears in the annual Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden this December.

However according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, that game will now be one of the multiple preseason events held in Orlando.

The date is still to be determined and fans are not expected to be allowed to attend the game. Also no word on if they will allow media yet either.

