Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

RELOAD AND REPLACE: Rutgers Football Offensive Line

Jp4o9c6jxogijlguuuoy
Matt Carroll - MattCarrollImagery
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

WHAT RUTGERS LOSES:This year, the Rutgers football team will have to replace multiple starting offensive linemen as the Scarlet Knights lost right guard Jonah Jackson to transfer and left tackle Ta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}