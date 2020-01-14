Redshirt Junior Elorm Lumor declares for NFL Draft
The Rutgers Football lost its sack leader on Tuesday as redshirt junior Elorm Lumor has declared for the NFL Draft, a source told The Knight Report.
Lumor was a last minute arrival after flipping from Temple and enrolling at Rutgers as a member of the class of 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, Lumor would go on to appear in 34 games (24 starts) over the next three seasons, where he recorded 83 total tackles (38 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.
Had Lumor returned to Rutgers as a senior, he would have likely seen a position switch from JACK (edge) linebacker to a defensive end spot. A position where Rutgers will return several contributors in 2019, including Mike Tverdov, CJ Onyechi, Jamree Kromah, TiJaun Mason and Robin Jutwreten. The Scarlet Knights defensive line will also benefit from the addition of UCF grad transfer Malik Barrow, who is a former four star lineman that played at Ohio State under Greg Schiano.
Stay tuned for more on Lumor as he continues to train for the NFL at Test Sports Academy this offseason.