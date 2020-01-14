The Rutgers Football lost its sack leader on Tuesday as redshirt junior Elorm Lumor has declared for the NFL Draft, a source told The Knight Report.

Lumor was a last minute arrival after flipping from Temple and enrolling at Rutgers as a member of the class of 2016. After redshirting his freshman season, Lumor would go on to appear in 34 games (24 starts) over the next three seasons, where he recorded 83 total tackles (38 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.