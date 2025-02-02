Recruits React to Rutgers Football's Second 2025 Junior Day Event

This past weekend, Rutgers Football hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for their second Junior Day event of the 2025 year as they hosted several top ranked prospects for a trip to campus and capped it off with the men's basketball game. .
With that being said, The Knight Report caught up with a few of the prospects following their trip to Rutgers to get their reactions to the visit, talking with the staff and more.
