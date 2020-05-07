While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings and continue with Rutgers at No. 19.

"We knew Greg Schiano could recruit because of his first tenure at Rutgers, but I don’t think anyone expected him to basically pick up right where he left off. So far it’s been nothing sort of amazing what Schiano and crew have done on the recruiting trail, as they were already ranked as high as 10th in the class rankings so far this year.



"At the moment, the Scarlet Knights have done a great job in local recruiting, either landing early verbals or getting in a good spot for some of the top prospects in the Tri-State area. Eight commits are from New Jersey. The crazy part about this is some of these kids who are now high on Rutgers wouldn't even sniff the program under the previous regime.



"With that being said, all fans and media alike know that this top-20 ranking won’t last forever, but when it’s all said and done, Rutgers could very well have its first top-35 class or better since 2012. Expect Schiano and staff to continue to hit the local area hard for recruits, in hopes of a quicker turnaround for the football program." - Richie Schnyderite, TheKnightReport.net