In today’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at Robert Dillingham ’s high school situation, which appears to be in flux. Graf also has the latest in 2024 guard Jalil Bethea ’s recruitment.

If Dillingham chooses to go that route, sources expect him to forgo the salary option with OTE and maintain his college eligibility.

Five-star point guard Rob Dillingham is the headliner from the Donda roster, and there seems to be an early favorite for where the Kentucky commitment will be playing high school ball this season. Sources tell Rivals that Overtime Elite is viewed as the consensus leader for Dillingham’s services a week after going viral in a game at their facilities in Atlanta.

Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif., – a private academy founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West – announced that it be canceling its high school basketball season for this upcoming winter, and players on the team will likely be looking for new spots.

Jalil Bethea, a four-star guard in the 2024 class, saw his stock rise this summer after an impressive showing on the EYBL Circuit. He spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Schools recruiting him the hardest: “I’d definitely say Syracuse. Kansas is recruiting me right now but they haven’t offered yet. Rutgers, Temple. Notre Dame was my most recent offer. UCLA and Miami.”

Syracuse: “I like how they don’t only want me for me, they want to know stuff about my family and all of that, because it’s also about them as well. I like how they’re recruiting me and my family. I’ve got an official visit there this weekend.”

Kansas: “They send me text messages here and there. They probably send me a text like every day. I mainly talk to (assistant) coach (Norm) Roberts.”

Rutgers: “Rutgers is real good, it’s close to home. The facilities are good. I like their coaching staff and the players are all cool. It’s just a great environment and school.”

Temple: “It’s real close to home. It’s close to home and the official was actually great as well. Coach (Aaron) McKie is very smart in the mind and the players are great as well. I basically know like half of them since they’re from around the area.”

Notre Dame: “Their relationship with me is great as well. They just like me for who I am and how good of a leader I am, how much of an impact I have on the team. They like that I can lead a team to a championship or a win at the end of the day.”

UCLA: “UCLA is great. (Assistant) Coach (Darren) Savino and I have a great relationship right now. They’re just telling me that they need some East Coast swag.”

Miami: “Miami is good. Me and (assistant) coach DJ Irving are really close. He’s from around the area and he coached for Team Final. We’ve been chopping it up since before they ever offered me.”

Visits: “I have Syracuse this weekend, Miami in ... the spring, and I’m trying to get a couple of dates for a visit to UCLA.”