Class-of-2024 wing Tyler Betsy was one of many prospects that helped their stock this summer. The Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More School wing grabbed the attention of college coaches playing for the New York Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit and left Peach Jam with a pile of recruiting buzz and a few new offers.

The 6-foot-7 wing recently spoke to Rivals about the uptick in his recruitment as well as which schools are most involved.





ON HIS BIG GRASSROOTS SEASON

“I thought I was playing just ok to be honest, but I started noticing how many college coaches were asking about me or talking to my coaches after we played the Florida Rebels and played pretty well. I actually thought I just played ok, but a lot of the college coaches thought I played great.”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“I’ve been talking to Wake Forest, Xavier, Maryland, Arizona, Oregon, LSU and a few more. No offers or any of them yet, but a lot of them are talking about trying to get me up on visits.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I was supposed to go to Rutgers but I had to cancel that, but I’m definitely going to go visit down the road. That’s a definite one.”

ON RUTGERS

“I don’t know a lot about it, but one of my friends committed there and he says it was the best atmosphere he’s been to. I know Coach Steve Pikiell is from Connecticut, so there’s some connection there.”



