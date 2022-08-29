Recruiting Q&A: Rugers, Arizona, Xavier involved with Tyler Betsy
Class-of-2024 wing Tyler Betsy was one of many prospects that helped their stock this summer. The Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More School wing grabbed the attention of college coaches playing for the New York Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit and left Peach Jam with a pile of recruiting buzz and a few new offers.
The 6-foot-7 wing recently spoke to Rivals about the uptick in his recruitment as well as which schools are most involved.
ON HIS BIG GRASSROOTS SEASON
“I thought I was playing just ok to be honest, but I started noticing how many college coaches were asking about me or talking to my coaches after we played the Florida Rebels and played pretty well. I actually thought I just played ok, but a lot of the college coaches thought I played great.”
ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX
“I’ve been talking to Wake Forest, Xavier, Maryland, Arizona, Oregon, LSU and a few more. No offers or any of them yet, but a lot of them are talking about trying to get me up on visits.”
ON POSSIBLE VISITS
“I was supposed to go to Rutgers but I had to cancel that, but I’m definitely going to go visit down the road. That’s a definite one.”
ON RUTGERS
“I don’t know a lot about it, but one of my friends committed there and he says it was the best atmosphere he’s been to. I know Coach Steve Pikiell is from Connecticut, so there’s some connection there.”
ON WHICH RUTGERS COACHES RECRUIT HIM
“It’s him and Brandin Knight mostly. Oh, and Coach [Karl] Hobbs.”
ON THE PITCH FROM RUTGERS
“They just like how I defend and they like my size. They like the way they play and think I could come into the Big Ten, which is the best conference, and showcase myself.”
ON OFFERS THAT COULD BE CLOSE
“Arizona feels close. So does Xavier.”
ON XAVIER
“They just tell me about the new staff and how [Sean Miller] had a bunch of NBA players back at Arizona. That’s a good system for me and that could get me to the next level.”
ON ARIZONA
“Their pitch to me is what they did with Dalen Terry. They tell me to look at him because they think I can do the things he did.”
ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE
“The most important thing for me is having a coaching staff I can trust. Every school is going to have the facilities and the gear and all that extra stuff, so I just want to connect with the staff. I want a staff that will let young players play through mistakes and trust me to be on the floor to showcase my talent.”
ON HOW HE PLAYS THE GAME
I make the right play. I always make the right play and do what the coaches tell me to do, I can really shoot the ball, too. I have good size. When you have my size and can shoot the ball, you can be a hot commodity. I'm not a flashy player that is going to make the crowd ooh and ahh, but I make the right play with the ball.