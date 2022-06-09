Recruiting Notebook: Monmouth Football Camp Edition
Monmouth Football made some noise recently inviting multiple Power Five programs down to Long Branch, New Jersey to combine for one of the larger camps in the state of New Jersey this month as Illinois, Michigan and Notre Dame coaching staffs came town.
With that being said, here are some of the top names on hand.
CLASS OF 2023....
QB Jayden Young (St. Thomas Aquinas - NJ)
The Central Jersey quarterback prospect was definitely one of the better gun slingers out there, as he threw some accurate spirals in the 1on1's, mostly in spots with the defender couldn't get it.
Little surprised he doesn't have much going for him recruiting wise at the moment, but he throws a nice ball and is pretty athletic. He could end up being a sneaky good get for a school.
