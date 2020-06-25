 TheKnightReport - RECRUITING HOT BOARD: Rutgers Hoops 2021 class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

RECRUITING HOT BOARD: Rutgers Hoops 2021 class

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
Basketball Analyst
@MitchellDeAnte

Right now it looks like Rutgers Basketball is making an aggressive push towards PF/C in this class along with one guard, maybe two to join Jaden Jones in the class. Right now they have very little ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}