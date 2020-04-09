News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman talks Rutgers newest commits

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Over the past month, Rutgers Football has been killing it on the recruiting trail landing eight of their 10 total verbal commits in the month of March. The Knight Report recently spoke with Mid-Atl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}