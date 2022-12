Here's a quick look at the stats and team records of how each class of 2023 Rutgers Football recruit performed on the gridiron for their high school football programs this past season.

TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in Catholic AAA STATS: 150-of-242 for 2,393yds, 21TDs & 6INTs || 142 car. for 1,291yds & 11TDs

TEAM RECORD: 9-3 || 2nd place in 1R Region 4 STATS: 157 car. for 1,312yds (8.4ypc) & 14TDs || 30 rec. for 688yds & 4TDs || 4 fumbles (3 lost) || 5 KRs for 98yds (19.6ypr)

TEAM RECORD: 9-1 || 1st place in Catholic AA STATS: 9 rec. for 237yds & 4TDs (3 games played)

TEAM RECORD: 11-2 || 2nd place in Catholic Football STATS: 36 rec. for 650yds & 6TDs || 20 total tackles, 3 INTs, 2 KRs for TDs

TEAM RECORD: 9-0 || 1st place in Northeast Prep STATS: 11 rec. for 257yds & 4TDs (only played 6 games)

TEAM RECORD: 5-5 || 3rd place in the West Jersey -- Continental

TEAM RECORD: 1-8 || 5th place in the West Jersey -- Continental

TEAM RECORD: 9-2 || 1st place in Super - Freedom White STATS: 60 total tackles (29 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered

TEAM RECORD: 5-4 || 5th place in 4S District 3 STATS: 54 total tackles (33 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 interceptions, 5 passes defended and 1 blocked punt

TEAM RECORD: 10-3 || 1st place in 4S District 10 STATS: 9 rec. for 244yds & 3TDs || 63 total tackles (30 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble caused and 1 fumble recovery || 3 KRs for 58yds.

TEAM RECORD: 11-1 || 1st place in Catholic AAA STATS: 28 rec. for 773yds & 10TDs || 74 total tackles (39 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked FG

TEAM RECORD: 8-3 || 1st place in Super Freedom White STATS: 5-of-15 for 162yds, 2TDs & 3INTS || 95 car. for 720yds & 10TDs || 15 rec. for 351yds & 3TDs || 37 total tackles (18 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 1 forced fumble || 1KR for 78yds & 1TD



TEAM RECORD: 6-5 || 1st place in 1M District 2 STATS: 89-of-143 for 1,305yds, 20TDs & 4INTs || 78 car. for 344yds & 6TDs || 6 rec. for 135yds & 1TD