Recruit Scoop: How has the CHOP22 class performed this season?
Follow along with The Knight Report as we track how Rutgers Football's class of 2022verbal commitments played in their high school football games each week and throughout the entire 2021 season.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/20/21
|
LOSS
51-38 vs. St. Xavier (KY)
|
23-of-37 for 282 yards / 2 TDs
7 rushes for 58 yards / 1 TD
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
44-7 vs. Apollo (KY)
|
14-of-27 for 222 yards / 2 TDs
5 rushes for 42 yards
|
9/06/21
|
WIN
49-42 vs. Davies Cty (KY)
|
9-of-16 for 79 yards / 1 TD & 1 INT
9 rushes for 31 yards / 1 TD
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
21-0 vs. Bishop McDevitt (PA)
|
N/A as Brown didn't play
|
9/03/21
|
WIN
10-7 vs. Malvern Prep (PA)
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
51-0 vs. Royal Palm Beach (FL)
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
27-14 vs. Willingboro (NJ)
|
2 rec. for 11 yards
10 total tackles
3.0 tackles for loss
4 quarterback hurries
1 fumble caused
2 punts for 87 yards (32.8 AVG)
|
9/02/21
|
LOSS
42-14 vs. Delsea (NJ)
|
1-of-1 for 45 yards
11 rec. for 105 yards / 1 TD
12 total tackles
2.0 tackles for loss
2 punts for 45 yards (24.5 AVG)
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/20/21
|
WIN
43-18 vs. Woodlan (IN)
|
3 total tackles
2 tackles for loss
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
50-10 vs. Angola (IN)
|
2 total tackles
2 tackles for loss
1 sack
2 forced fumbles
|
9/03/21
|
WIN
41-7 vs. Norwell (IN)
|
3 total tackles
1 sack
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
22-18 vs. Roman Catholic (PA)
|
N/A
|
9/04/21
|
LOSS
28-6 vs. Archbishop Wood (PA)
|
N/A
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/28/21
|
LOSS
31-28 vs. Millville (NJ)
|
7 rushes for 44 yards
3 rec. for 78 yards
14 total tackles (10 solo)
1 Interception
|
9/04/21
|
WIN
40-21 vs. St. Joe's-Met (NJ)
|
8 rushes for 106 yards / 3 TDs
3 rec. for 104 yards / 1 TD
9 total tackles
1.0 tackle for loss
1 Interception
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|STATS
|
8/27/21
|
WIN
39-36 vs. Glenwood (IL)
|
10-of-19 for 222 yards / 2 TDs
25 carries for 158 yards / 2 TDs
|
9/03/21
|
WIN
66-20 vs. Lanphier (IL)
|
6-of-11 for 220 yards / 4 TDs
6 carries for 52 yards
1 KR for 82 yard touchdown
