Despite the loss on Saturday afternoon, it was still an exciting day for Rutgers Football fans in SHI Stadium as the Scarlet Knights showed up and played very competitively against the No. 1 ranked team in the country in Ohio State.

On top of that, they did so in front of a strong list of recruiting visitors that they hosted for the game. The Knight Report caught up with many of the prospects in attendance to get their thoughts on being in Piscataway on Saturday.