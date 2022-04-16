RECRUIT REACTION: Top prospects react to Saturday visit to Rutgers
This Saturday, Rutgers Football hosted yet another long list of recruits on campus as prospects from all across the country make their way over to Piscataway to see the team scrimmage.
The Knight Report caught up with a few of the visitors following their trip to campus to get their instant reactions.
CLASS OF 2023
“I liked the visit. I really liked watching the team practice. I was interested with what coach Aurich was doing with the RB’s. I also had a really good talk with some of the coaches and then we ate a really good meal and left. Overall had a really good experience.”
"It was amazing, I loved it and it's the best school I've been to so far. The staff and the players were all like inclusive and easy going, then it was like a switch. Dogs on the field during practice then as soon as it was over everyone was chopping it up and started treating me like fam. Even After the visit coach (Damiere) Shaw called me asked me how it was and told me to call him when I get home. The family essence plus the facility and amazing football culture, I don’t think a school I’ve been to is topping it."
