RECRUIT REACTION: Rutgers spring game visitors detail day on campus
Saturdays have been the big recruiting days of the week for Rutgers of late, but Friday was the program's spring game and quite a few came out.
From Rivals100 prospects to ones first getting the ball rolling with their recruitment, here are the best reactions from the Scarlet Knights' latest huge day on the trail.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news