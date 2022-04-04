RECRUIT REACTION: Rutgers Football hosts wave of local visitors on Saturday
On Saturday morning, Rutgers Football had their first scrimmage of the spring and along with that came multiple recruits visiting campus to meet with the staff and check out the team.TKR caught up ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news