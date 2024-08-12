The 2024 Paris Olympic Games have come and gone, as the United States Women's Basketball team claimed gold in the Olympics' final event on Sunday morning. With five former Rutgers athletes competing in the Games, here's how they all performed in their respective sports.

KAHLEAH COPPER - WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (UNITED STATES)

Copper, who starred for the Scarlet Knights from 2012-16, took a bit for her Olympic debut to truly take off. After playing only 19 combined minutes in the group stage, she was then relied on as a critical piece for the United States' quest for its eighth consecutive gold medal. In the semifinals against Australia, Copper played 20 minutes and scored 11 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists. Her real test came in the gold medal game against France. With their backs against the wall and falling behind by double-digits in the third quarter to the host country, Team USA went to Copper time after time, and she came through when needed. She scored 10 of the United States' 22 fourth-quarter points, thriving in the extremely physical matchup and even hitting two crucial free throws to give the Americans a three-point lead with three seconds to go. Gabby Williams banked in a jumper at the buzzer, but with her foot on the line all it did was bring the final score closer. While Copper's stats may not jump off the page, there is a good argument to be made that the United States' Olympic dynasty may not have continued without her.

ARELLA GUIRANTES - WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (PUERTO RICO)

Another former standout for C. Vivian Stringer from 2018-21, Guirantes represented Puerto Rico at the 2024 Olympics. Though two of their three games in the group stage were decided by one possession, they came away winless. Guirantes had an up-and-down group stage as she was entrusted in being the primary offensive option for Puerto Rico, as in two games she scored over 15 points but only scored two points in the third. Still, she finished her Olympic debut with a good line of 12.3ppg, 3.3rpg, and 2.3apg. During the 2024 season, Guirantes played in the EuroLeague Italy for Beretta Famila Schio.

CASEY MURPHY - WOMEN'S SOCCER (UNITED STATES)

One of the all-time great netminders for the Rutgers women's soccer team, Casey Murphy has blossomed into a fantastic goalkeeper in the professional ranks. Though the Bridgewater native did not play in any of the games, she has proven to be a key backup to starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Naeher had an excellent Olympic run in her own right, as the United States once again claimed gold for the fifth time. With Naeher now at 36 years old, Murphy - who is 28 - figures to be the successor as the 2027 Women's World Cup becomes the USWNT's next primary focus

SEBASTIAN RIVERA - WRESTLING (PUERTO RICO)

Sebastian Rivera, honored as the flagbearer for Puerto Rico, became the first wrestler in Rutgers history to earn an Olympic medal, claiming bronze in the 65-kilogram weight class. Rivera earned his medal in dramatic fashion, defeating Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir at the buzzer. A timely challenge by coaches Jeff Buxton and Donny Pritzlaff on a last-second takedown gave Rivera his bronze as he celebrated in front of the Paris crowd with an impressive backflip. The Toms River, NJ native's run could have gone even further, but he dropped a close 8-6 decision to eventual gold medalist Kotaro Kiyooka from Japan in the quarterfinals. Either way, Rivera earned another accolade in his impressive career and made Rutgers Wrestling history in the process.

RUDY WINKLER - HAMMER THROW (UNITED STATES)

Winkler appeared in his third consecutive Olympics, reaching a personal best of 77.92 meters. His finish was good enough for sixth place in the event, after finishing seventh in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Now an assistant for the University of Maryland track and field team, Winkler starred as a Scarlet Knight, winning the Big Ten championship after four years at Cornell. The Albany, NY native still holds the American record in the hammer throw after a great showing in Paris.

