RECAP: Rutgers offense can't get anything going against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Despite holding Penn State to zero points through most of the first half, Rutgers couldn’t come away with the victory today, losing to the Nittany Lions by a final score of 28-0.

It was your typical Big Ten Saturday today as it was a low scoring affair and was filled with a ton of punts, 18 to be exact. This many punts can only mean one thing, that the offense stunk today and that couldn’t have been any more true as Noah Vedral went 12-of-23 on the day for just 91 total yards, his second lowest output of the season so far (Wisconsin -- 81 passing yds).

On the flip side, the Rutgers defense was solid early on, one might even argue they were solid for the first two and a half quarters, but fell apart late in the third giving up two touchdowns on back to back drives with just a couple of minutes left in the third quarter. After all that, the team was drained and morale was lost as they gave up a few more scores in the fourth.

Overall not the prettiest offensive game from Rutgers, which was kind of expected, but a valiant effort by the defense which has taken some lumps this season. Back to the drawing board for Schiano and crew as they will head into the final regular game of the season next week with a bowl birth on the line.

