RECAP: Rutgers Hoops defeats Clemson, snaps three game skid

Rutgers Basketball has snapped the three game losing streak tonight defeating the Clemson Tigers in the ACC / B1G Challenge tonight by a final score of 73-64.

The Scarlet Knights offense tonight had a solid game, shooting just over 43% from the field and 36.*% from beyond the arc. They were led in scoring by forward Ron Harper Jr. who went off tonight scoring 23 points. Along with Harper, Rutgers also got solid offensive contributions from the likes of Caleb McConnell (16pts) and Aundre Hyatt (11pts).

On the flip side, the defense did a real good job today not only holding the Tigers offense to just 64 points, which ties for their second lowest scoring output of the season and is 10 whole points behind the Tigers season average.

This was a huge bounce back win for the Scarlet Knights as they beat a solid ACC school and are able to gain some momentum as they get ready for Big Ten play at the end of this week.