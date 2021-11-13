RECAP: Rutgers Football tops Indiana for fifth win of season
The Rutgers football team benefited from four takeaways in the first half -- and another in the second -- to help defeat Indiana, 38-3, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.
With the win, the Scarlet Knight are now 5-5 overall and 2-5 within Big Ten play. Rutgers is now one win shy of a becoming bowl eligible with two games left.
On the first play of the game, defensive end Mo Toure recovered a fumble, and Rutgers cashed in four plays later with an 8-yard touchdown run by Isaih Pacheco.
A few possessions later, Pacheco punched it in for another 3-yard run for a score to make it 14-0. An interception by Tyreem Powell led to a 38-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.
Rutgers was 3-for-3 in the red zone offensively in the first two quarters, and generated four tackles-for-loss with a sack. Max Melton also caught a long over the shoulder interception deep in Indiana territory.
The Hoosiers got three points on a late 47-yard field goal that was aided by a big Ty Fryfogle 46-yard catch and run. Rutgers' defense held up.
Rutgers went three-and-out on its opening possession of the third quarter, but Adam Korsak's punt was muffed by Fryfogle and long snapper Billy Taylor recovered it. On the ensuing play, Aaron Young carried the ball off to the left side for a 10-yard touchdown rush.
Raiqwon O'Neal then scored his second career touchdown on a 7-yard rush on a backwards throw from Noah Vedral. Vedral capped the scoring for Rutgers with a tough 9-yard rushing touchdown.
RFOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE GAME: The entire defense
From the first play of the game to the last, the Rutgers defense dominated. The Scarlet Knights forced and recovered a fumble to begin the contest, and recorded three more takeaways (fumble, two interceptions). The sudden changes allowed Rutgers to set up well with good field position put points on the scoreboard. Rutgers scored 17 points off of the miscues.
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Tyreem Powell's first quarter interception
Starting in place of star linebacker Olakunle Faukasi, the second-year freshman Powell flashed his potential with with an full extension pick. Powell ranged to his left and stuck his arms out for the all-hands grab. It was his first interception of his career.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers heads to the road again to face Penn State at noon next Saturday. The game can be watched on Big Ten Network.
