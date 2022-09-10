It was an easy day at the office for Rutgers as it rolled past Wagner 66-7, marking its most points ever scored under head coach Greg Schiano who tied Frank Burns for most wins in program history (78). Rutgers also had eight different players record a touchdown.

The quarterback roulette continued for Rutgers as Gavin Wimsatt, Evan Simon, and Johnny Langan all completed 40-yard touchdown passes in the first quarter.

Wimsatt and Simon played significant portions of the game with Wimsatt making his first career start going 4-11 for 63 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while Simon finished 10-13 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Scarlet Knights threw for 262 yards.

The Scarlet Knights picked up right where they left off as their first drive of the game was an 11-play, 62-yarder resulting in a touchdown without even attempting a pass.

Rutgers also continued its run-stopping dominance as it held the Seahawks to 19 yards on the ground. On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights finished with 323 yards rushing, led by Al-Shadee Salaam who had eight carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Samuel Brown finished with 12 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Wimsatt completed his first-career touchdown pass on the third drive of the game with a 41-yarder to Chris Long that put Rutgers up 21-0 late in the first quarter. The score marked Long's first-career touchdown as well.

Johnny Langan made his presence felt as he tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Isaih Washington to close the first quarter and put Rutgers up 28-0. Langan also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Simon with 1:02 left in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights' first touchdown pass of the year came on the second drive of the game when Simon hit Aaron Cruickshank for a 40-yarder to put Rutgers up 14-0.