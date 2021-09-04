Recap: Rutgers Football defeats Temple in season opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers football team dominated Temple in the 2021 season opener, 61-14, on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium. The 61 points are the most scored in a season opener for the Scarlet Knights against an FBS team. FULL STATS Rutgers forced five first-half turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) and took a 26-7 lead into the break. It also notched a safety on Temple's first drive as visiting quarterback D'Wan Mathis was sacked in the end zone by multiple defenders. Rutgers' Johnny Langan scored twice on two short runs near the goal line, third-string running back Kyle Monangai found the end zone from two yards out, and Valentino Ambrosio nailed a 25-yard field goal. Temple found life midway through the second quarter as a long pass play turned into an 11-yard touchdown on the ground by Edward Saydee. The Owls closed the gap in the third quarter when Mathis ran in a 3-yard touchdown to make it 26-14. That finished off a nine-play, 81-yard drive in 2:52. However, after a punt for Temple, the passing attack for quarterback Noah Vedral and the Scarlet Knights provided a jolt. Vedral found wide receiver Bo Melton on the right side. Melton shed the cornerback, and used his speed to get into the end zone. It went down as a 40-yard completion. On Temple's next possession, Melton's younger brother, Malachi, a cornerback, intercepted the Owl's new signal caller, Justin Lynch, and returned it 46 yards for a score to put the home team up 40-14. That made four takeaways on the day. The ball is the program. Isaih Pacheco and Aaron Young expanded the advantage even further with rushing touchdowns of their own. A 26-14 game turned into 54-14 in about 15 minutes of game play. Monangai ran hard and found pay dirt again with 3:09 remaining in the game.

RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME: LB Olakunle Fatukasi THE SKINNY: Fatukasi, a preseason watch list member for the Bednarik, Butkus, and Nagurski Trophies/Awards, and First/Second Team All-Big Ten pick in 2020, was all over the field on defense and special teams. Fatukasi tallied four tackles in the first half with 2.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and was in on the safety. He had 7.0 total stops for the game (five solo) and 3.5 tackles-for-loss. Fatukasi led the Big Ten last season with 101 tackles.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME 1: Safety in the first quarter and pick-six by Max Melton. The Scarlet Knights recorded their first points of the season on a safety. Adam Korsak punted the ball to the 1-yard line, and the defense did the rest. Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Drew Singleton were in on the sack of Temple quarterback D'Wan Mathis in the end zone. Swarm and finish.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME 1: Pick-six by Max Melton. In the third quarter, cornerback Max Melton intercepted Justin Lynch and brought it back for a 46-yard touchdown. It marked Rutgers' first pick-six since 2017 (Kiy Hester, Maryland). The ball is the program.

QUICK THOUGHTS: -- Adam Korsak is the country's best punter. Korsak is a wizard. He can punt from different angles and can put different trajectory and spin on the ball. Korsak downed the ball at the 1-yard line on his first punt which helped the defense get a safety a few plays later. Korsak averaged 49.7 yards per punt on six kicks with a long of 67 yards. -- News came out Friday night that 2022 Rutgers quarterback commit, four-star Gavin Wimsatt, was enrolling early next week. Did that affect Vedral's play? Vedral struggled throwing the ball and with his decision making. He took some hits, some of his passes sailed high and wide, and he had a near-interception on a short toss in the first half. Vedral, though, threw a touchdown to Bo Melton in the third quarter. It was Melton who did the hard work, however. There were no deep balls other than one as Temple was called offsides and Rutgers had a free play. -- The defense was stellar. Rutgers caused a bevvy of turnovers and really took control in the trenches. Mike Tverdov, Mayan Ahanotu, Julius Turner, CJ Onyechi, Ifeanyi Maijeh, and Mo Toure caused havoc. The ball is the program. Temple had two fumbles lost and an interception in the opening half. Tre Avery and Malachi Melton both had picks at cornerback. -- One of the main questions this offseason for the Scarlet Knights was the offensive line. Rutgers will go as far as the line will take it. The offense struggled in general early on, and the line couldn't really get much push for the running game. Only Johnny Langan found success on short runs near the goal line. The Owls were worn down in the second half and Monangai and Pacheco started having success. -- Rutgers will need to be better on being efficient on offense. Rutgers was 1-for-9 on third downs in the opening two frames and had just 135 yards on 41 plays (3.3 yards per play). Rutgers found more success in the second half. -- Temple isn't very good. -- Good to have the fans back. I hate driving and I hate traffic, but I was glad to drive out to Rutgers in the morning for the contest and sit on River Road and Sutphen Road for a while. I weaved by way through the tailgates to the media gate. The crowd was loud and brought energy to the stadium. My heart goes out to those who couldn't make it for a variety of reasons, especially if they had to clean up from Hurricane Ida.