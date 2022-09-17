Rutgers Football continued their winning ways today as they marched into out of conference territory and defeated Temple out in Philadelphia by a final score of 16-14 inside of Lincoln Financial Field.

The quarterback roulette continued once again today as both Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt both saw significant snaps with previous starter Noah Vedral still out with an injury and listed as week to week.

Now neither quarterback looked better then the other, as both combined for a total of 59 passing yards and finished the day with a completion percentage of 59%. Even the run game as a whole saw it's struggles as well, as the trio of backs (Kyle Monangai, Al-Shadee Salaam & Samuel Brown) combined for 23 rushes for just 55 total yards. The leading rusher for the Scarlet Knights on the day was actually tight end Johnny Langan who had nine total carries for 79 yards overall. Just a brutal day for the Scarlet Knights offense overall.

On the flip side, the defense didn't do too hot either. Now they created some pressure at times and forced Temple quarterback EJ Warner to throw some off balance passes, but end of the day he still managed to complete some of those throws, including one big one early in the fourth that led to a score to keep the game within reach for the Owls. Luckily the Owls finally drive was cut short as the defensive backs stepped up late to help gain the win.

Not a pretty game overall for the Scarlet Knights, but they walked away with the victory, so time to put this game behind them and move on.