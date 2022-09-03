The Scarlet Knights offense had one interesting afternoon as they struggled just about all game long as the staff rotated guys in and out at just about every position group, including quarterback. However in the end, it was the run game that saved the Scarlet Knights and led them to victory. In the final drive of the game, Rutgers had a 12 play drive where they ran the ball 11 times to help secure the lead and win the game. Overall this was not Gleeson’s best play calling today, but in the end he made it work.

On the flip side the defense was also up and down all day long. The defense as a whole struggled to stop Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end George Tackas as the duo combined for 200+ receiving yards, most of which came in the first half. Luckily they did bounce back and play much better in the second half, giving the Scarlet Knights a chance to win the game and they did just that. Overall the defense looked much better in the second half and you have to wonder how much of that was because of new DC Joe Harasymiak who is known for his in game adjustments.