RECAP: Rutgers defeats NJIT on Tuesday inside Jersey Mike's Arena
Yet another game that was probably a little bit closer than it should've been as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights came into today's game as 18.5 point favorites, only to defeat the NJIT Highlanders by a score of 75-61. Despite the hot start from the Highlanders, the Scarlet Knights did finally slow them down a bit, holding NJIT to just 28 second half points.
The Rutgers offense had its ups and downs throughout the night, but Geo Baker was one player who was on fire all game as he couldn't miss. The fifth year senior led the team in shooting, going 8-of-10 from the field to finish with 19 points. The Scarlet Knights also got big contributions from Ron Harper Jr. (20pts, 13rebs) and Paul Mulcahy (7pts, 6rebs, 3asts).
If you're head coach Steve Pikiell you have to hope these porous starts are nothing more than a fluke as it won't fly come conference play.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Paul Mulcahy drives and sees Cliff cutting for the wide open alley-oop!
UP NEXT: Rutgers will head out to Chicago for their Gavitt Games matchup against DePaul on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for at 8 p.m. (ET) and the game will be televised on FS1.
