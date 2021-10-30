RECAP: Rutgers defeats Illinois, 20-14
Coming off a much-needed bye week, Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) was able to get back on the winning track with a 20-14 victory over Illinois.
Although the Fighting Illini came in with a vaunted rushing attack, it was the Scarlet Knights’ running game who took over as they out rushed Illinois 230-107.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game came when Gavin Wimsatt came in and completed a critical fourth-down pass to Bo Melton that led to a TD to put Rutgers up 17-14.
With the win, Rutgers improves to 10-5 in its last 15 games after a bye under Greg Schiano.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME: Noah Vedral tucks the ball and takes it in for the score.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers will head back home as they will welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town next weekend for a 3:30pm kickoff. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
--------------------------------------------------------------
