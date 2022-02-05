 RECAP: Rutgers Basketball upsets Michigan State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-05 17:11:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

RECAP: Rutgers Basketball upsets Michigan State

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball bounced back today to defeat No. 13 Michigan State today inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena by a final score of 84-63.

The Scarlet Knights were led by their star players Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi, who combined to score 34 total points. On top of that, the team as a whole shot pretty well, going 32-of-52 (61.5%).

Overall a solid bounce back game from Rutgers basketball as they keep their postseason hopes some what alive.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Caleb McConnell hits Dean Reiber for the open three.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome No. 16 Ohio State to Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday, Feb.. 9th, with tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on BTN.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}