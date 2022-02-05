RECAP: Rutgers Basketball upsets Michigan State
Rutgers Basketball bounced back today to defeat No. 13 Michigan State today inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena by a final score of 84-63.
The Scarlet Knights were led by their star players Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi, who combined to score 34 total points. On top of that, the team as a whole shot pretty well, going 32-of-52 (61.5%).
Overall a solid bounce back game from Rutgers basketball as they keep their postseason hopes some what alive.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Caleb McConnell hits Dean Reiber for the open three.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome No. 16 Ohio State to Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday, Feb.. 9th, with tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on BTN.
