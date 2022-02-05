RECAP: Rutgers Basketball upsets Michigan State

Rutgers Basketball bounced back today to defeat No. 13 Michigan State today inside of Jersey Mike’s Arena by a final score of 84-63.

The Scarlet Knights were led by their star players Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi, who combined to score 34 total points. On top of that, the team as a whole shot pretty well, going 32-of-52 (61.5%).

Overall a solid bounce back game from Rutgers basketball as they keep their postseason hopes some what alive.