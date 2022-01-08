RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Nebraska, winning four straight
Rutgers Basketball extended their winning streak to four today, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers today by a final score of 93-65.
The Scarlet Knights were led by in scoring by forward Ron Harper Jr., who finished the day with a team high 29 points. Rutgers also got solid offensive performances out of Cliff Omoruyi, Paul Mulcahy and Dean Reiber who all had 10 points each. The team as a whole combined for the most ever points in regulation in a Big Ten Conference game.
However it wasn’t just the offense that showed out today as the defense did one hell of a job holding the Cornhuskers to just 65 points.
Overall a very solid win for Rutgers as they win a fame they are supposed to and continue to keep their tournament hopes alive another day.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Arguably Rutgers Goops player of the game, Paul Mulcahy did it all today. He got the ball in the paint on this play, but saw a wide open Cliff Omoruyi who he lobs it up for the alley oop finish.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will have a few days off before heading to State College for a Tuesday night matchup against Penn State. The game is set to tip-off at 6:30pm and will be televised on BTN.
