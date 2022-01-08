 RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Nebraska, winning four straight
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-08 15:19:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

RECAP: Rutgers Basketball defeats Nebraska, winning four straight

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball extended their winning streak to four today, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers today by a final score of 93-65.

The Scarlet Knights were led by in scoring by forward Ron Harper Jr., who finished the day with a team high 29 points. Rutgers also got solid offensive performances out of Cliff Omoruyi, Paul Mulcahy and Dean Reiber who all had 10 points each. The team as a whole combined for the most ever points in regulation in a Big Ten Conference game.

However it wasn’t just the offense that showed out today as the defense did one hell of a job holding the Cornhuskers to just 65 points.

Overall a very solid win for Rutgers as they win a fame they are supposed to and continue to keep their tournament hopes alive another day.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Arguably Rutgers Goops player of the game, Paul Mulcahy did it all today. He got the ball in the paint on this play, but saw a wide open Cliff Omoruyi who he lobs it up for the alley oop finish.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will have a few days off before heading to State College for a Tuesday night matchup against Penn State. The game is set to tip-off at 6:30pm and will be televised on BTN.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}