RECAP: Rutgers Basketball comes back to defeat Nebraska 63-61

Despite trailing for most of the game, Rutgers jumped on top 61-60 following a Paul Mulcahy putback with 1:32 left. However, Nebraska had a chance to tie the game following Geo Baker's foul on Kobe Webster with less than a second left but Webster was unable to cash in on his free-throw attempts and the Scarlet Knights escaped with the 63-61 win.

Once again Baker was Rutgers' engine as he finished with 14 points while Mawot Mag gave quality minutes off the bench and added 13. Mulcahy also finished with eight points.

The Scarlet Knights were also able to overcome its poor 3-point shooting as it finished 3-for-19 but had two key ones down the stretch from Ron Harper Jr. and Mag to keep Rutgers within one.

Despite an uneven first half in which they fell down by as much as 11 points, the Scarlet Knights ended it on an 8-0 run to head into the tunnel down by three. The bench also provided a big boost as it tallied 11 points with Mawot Mag leading the team with six.