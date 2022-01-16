RECAP: Penn State Wrestling defeats Rutgers, 27-11

Penn State and Rutgers Wrestling faced off as the two top ranked programs met today for a match inside of Rec Hall (State College, PA) today.

The overall match was interesting early on as the Scarlet Knights held a 11-9 lead heading into the 174-pound matchup, but that's when the Nittany Lions retook the lead in 174 and didn't look back as they cruised to a 27-11 team victory.

Below is a quick recap of how each matchup was scored.