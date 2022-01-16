 TheKnightReport - RECAP: Penn State Wrestling defeats Rutgers, 27-11
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-16 18:17:41 -0600') }} other sports Edit

RECAP: Penn State Wrestling defeats Rutgers, 27-11

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State and Rutgers Wrestling faced off as the two top ranked programs met today for a match inside of Rec Hall (State College, PA) today.

The overall match was interesting early on as the Scarlet Knights held a 11-9 lead heading into the 174-pound matchup, but that's when the Nittany Lions retook the lead in 174 and didn't look back as they cruised to a 27-11 team victory.

Below is a quick recap of how each matchup was scored.

RECAP OF TODAY'S MATCHES
WEIGHT CLASS No. 1 PENN STATE No. 16 RUTGERS FINAL

125

No. 9 Drew Hildebrandt

No. 31 Dylan Shawver

4-2 Hildebrandt

(PSU leads 3-0)

133

No. 1 Roman Bravo Young

No. 20 Joey Olivieri

11-5 Bravo Young

(PSU leads 6-0)

141

Brandon Meredith

No. 3 Sebasitian Rivera

17-1 Rivera TF (3:36)

(PSU leads 6-5)

149

No. 19 Beau Bartlett

No. 18 Mike Van Brill

4-3 Van Brill in TB2

(RU leads 8-6)

157

Tony Negron

Robert Kanniard

6-4 Kanniard in SV1

(RU leads 11-6)

165

Brady Berge

Andrew Clark

5-1 Berge

(RU leads 11-9)

174

No. 1 Carter Starocci

Connor O'Neill

19-2 Starocci TF

(PSU leads 14-11)

184

No. 1 Aaron Brooks

No. 5 John Poznanski

10-2 Brooks MD

(PSU leads 18-11)

197

No. 2 Max Dean

No. 7 Greg Bulsak

9-6 Dean

(PSU leads 21-11)

HWT

No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet

Alex Esposito

Kerkvliet Pin (1:45)

(PSU wins 27-11)
BOLD = WINNER

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}