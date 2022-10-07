Rutgers Football's struggles continued yet again today as the Scarlet Knights fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers under the lights of SHI Stadium by a final score of 14-13. Today's loss marks the 21st Big Ten home loss in a row for Rutgers, as they haven't won a conference game at home since November of 2017.

The Rutgers offense was the typical Rutgers offense we've seen all season long. The only time they truthfully looked average to above average was the first series of the game when Noah Vedral led them down the field for a six play, 75-yard touchdown to kick things off. However after that, things reverted back to normal as the Scarlet Knights playcalling became very questionable as they continue to run a quarterback roulette system between Noah Vedral and Evan Simon, along with sprinkling a good amount of the Johnny Langan QB run package that has been struggling as of late. Along with all that, the team was also getting some big chunk runs out of freshman running back Samuel Brown early on, but for some strange reason they decided to stop using him as much in the second half, opting to use other running backs instead. Overall the play calling was in serious question once again today and it rightfully should be called into question. This goes without saying, but to only score one total touchdown against a defense that ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten and gives up 30+ppg is not a good look at all for Gleeson and crew. There needs to be a complete overhaul of the offensive playbook this upcoming week with the bye.

On the flip side of the ball, the Scarlet Knights defense had a solid day overall. Anytime you only allow 14pts to a team that averages 32.4ppg on the year, that's a win. The Scarlet Knights defensive line had a pretty good day, creating some serious pressure on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, causing him to be super uncomfortable as he ended up throwing a couple of picks on the day. One guy who stood out today among that d-line was defensive end Wesley Bailey. While he might not have any sacks or any crazy stats, he was all over the Cornhuskers backfield in today's game. Now the defense did give up some big plays here and there, but end of the day they did keep the Cornhuskers out of the endzone for most of the day, but that touchdown midway through the fourth was a rough one as it cost them the game. Did the defense play lights out? No not at all, but you also can't blame them in this one as it was the offense that left a ton of points on the board today and allowed Nebraska to hang around as much as they did.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUnV0 Z2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1J1dGdl cnM8L2E+IEZvb3RiYWxsIHN0cmlrZXMgZmlyc3QgYXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ob2FoMTFfVj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATm9haDExX1Y8L2E+IHRha2VzIGl0IGluIGhpbXNlbGYgZnJvbSAyMXlk cyBvdXQgZm9yIHRoZSBzY29yZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Rp VGZ2aWhwa3oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aVRmdmlocGt6PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU2NhcmxldCBLbmlnaHRzIHwgVGhlS25pZ2h0UmVw b3J0Lk5ldCAoQFJ1dGdlcnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODUyMzgwMTE1MDU3 ODY4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==