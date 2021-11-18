RECAP: DePaul hands Rutgers Hoops first loss of the season

It was an extremely ugly game on the defensive end for Rutgers Basketball tonight as they fell to DePaul in the final matchup of the annual Gavitt Games. The Blue Demons defeated the Scarlet Knights on Thursday night by a final score of 73-70.

Let's start with the offensive struggles. Yes Rutgers scored 70 points on the night with some magic in the last few minutes, but they struggled once again shooting from three as they failed to eclipse the 40% mark from three for the fourth time this season. In the end the offense was led by seniors Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. combined for a total of 34 of Rutgers 70 total points on the night, but it wasn't enough to make up for the lack for the lackluster defense.

On top of all that, the Scarlet Knights committed foul after foul, 21 to be exact thus letting the Blue Demons shot 33 total free throws from the charity stripe. Luckily for Rutgers, free throw shooting is not DePaul's strength as they only made 54.5% of those attempts, otherwise the game likely would've been over a lot earlier.

This was not a pretty game by any means and HC Steve Pikiell and his team need to get back the drawing board the minute they land back in New Jersey.

