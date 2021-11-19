While Penn State and Rutgers are squaring off on the field on Saturday, the two schools have done quite a bit of squaring off on the recruiting trail since Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano retook the helm.

The 2022 cycle has featured a contrast of classes with Penn State having room to take 25 kids and maybe even hit the cap of 32 while Rutgers is currently taking just 16 kids, six of which are Rivals four-star prospects.

The Nittany Lions’ bunch currently ranks fourth in the nation as the Scarlet Knights sit at 28.

Despite the contrasts, the two programs were fighting over plenty of the same targets before they committed to either side.

Let’s take a look at some of top Penn State-Rutgers 2022 recruiting battles.