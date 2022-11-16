Kyle Monangai had himself a big day running the football this past weekend for Rutgers Football against Michigan State.

The Scarlet Knights running back carried 24 times for 162 yards to go along with three catches for 20 yards. The yards and attempts were the most he’s had in a game all year, and this came after having no more than seven carries since the first two weeks of the season when he had 19 and 10 rushes, respectively.

“It’s a great boost of confidence not only for me but the whole offense,” Monangai said after practice on Wednesday. “The rushing game was clicking. Every week is different and new though. It’s a one game season. Got to build on it and get back to the drawing board.”

Monangai made his presence known as he not only danced around a few defenders, but he barrelled into guys to gain yards, too.

“I thought he played very well last week for sure. He rushed very definitively,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “He was very sure of himself and he played physical. He knocked people around and played a Big Ten back. Hopefully that can continue. We’re going up a class in defense (this week versus Penn State) though so that’s a challenge.”