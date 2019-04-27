Former Rutgers running back Jonathan Hilliman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants. Hilliman only ended up spending one season with the Scarlet Knights using his final year of eligibility to graduate transfer from Boston College, where he spent his previous four seasons.

In his lone year as a Scarlet Knight, Hilliman appeared in 11 games with five starts at running back. Hilliman only ran the ball 83 times for 337 yards, but he did end up leading the team in rushing touchdowns with six total. He also had 12 receptions for 97 receiving yards.



