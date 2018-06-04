There was a lot of hype this past weekend around the Rutgers Football East Coast Elite camp. The camp featured over 850 different prospects and 60+ college coaches from all over the country. Some of the big names included Rutgers, Ohio State, Western Michigan, Army, UMass and many more.

Out of all those people at the camp, one stood out among the rest and that was Rutgers legendary running back Ray Rice.

Rice played three seasons for the Scarlet Knights from 2005-2007 and holds the single season records for most rushing attempts, yards, touchdowns and holds the top two spots for most rushing yards in a single game.

After a successful couple of years in the NFL, Rice was back at Rutgers this weekend to check out the camp and speak to some of the top prospects who came out to compete.

“It’s awesome to be back here man,” Rice told TKR. “It’s an awesome place. Once you come back you always have a sense of the good times. Look at what it has grown into, they have a beautiful facility over here now. Our time is coming again, Rutgers time is coming again.”

Rutgers had some of its most successful seasons when John McNulty was the offensive coordinator the first time around. Arguably the top player in McNulty’s offense was Rice, who is still very close with him today.

Back in 2007, Rice had his a recording breaking season for Rutgers as he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns all under former OC John McNulty. Coach McNulty is now back at Rutgers after spending a few years in the NFL and Rice couldn’t be any happier.

“I have a very special bond with a lot of coaches and McNulty is one of them,” said Rice. “He’s one of those guys that I’m always going to have a bond with. We share a special bond with the winning part of it here, but also just the man that he is and the things that he taught me on and off the field go a long way. I feel like McNulty being back makes everything feel good.”

The Rutgers great hasn’t been in college football for more than 10 years now, but he admits he still watches a lot of his former team to check up on them and see how they are doing. He also sees some positive change coming with Coach Ash and crew.

“I still watch the games a lot,” Rice said. “Coach Ash has done a great job so far. If you think about his first year coming in he didn’t even have his own recruiting class. I think now that building out what he wants it to look like, they are very close to it. This could be the year, as you can see a very positive outbreak in the skill levels of being able to compete in the Big Ten. He’s very personable, the players like him, and I love him. The way he’s embraced me and my family, I’m very appreciative of that.”

Rice is now coming up on his fourt year since last playing in the NFL, but that doesn’t stop him from still being around the sport of football. He talks to a lot of teams across the country and even helps out his local high school football program back home in New Rochelle, New York.

“I’ve been doing a lot of speaking engagements,” said Rice. “I’ve spoken to a couple of NFL teams, colleges, and I’m helping out coach some high school football back home. Most importantly I’m taking care of my family that’s got to be priority number one to take care of your family first. Other than that it’s been a blessing to not wake up sore anymore. You appreciate the game, but you got to appreciate life itself.”

DISCUSS RICE & OTHER RUTGERS FOOTBALL TOPICS RIGHT HERE ON OUR RUTGERS FOOTBALL MESSAGE BOARD!