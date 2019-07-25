Ranking the top 2021 Dual-Threat quarterbacks in New Jersey
After ranking the top 2021 pro-style quarterbacks in the state of New Jersey, here at The Knight Report we've decided to also rank the top dual-threats in the Garden State. Below you can see our ra...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news