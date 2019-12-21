The Knight Report spoke with Greg Levinsky of the Boston Globe who is pretty familiar with the Patriot League to learn more about the Leopards basketball program.

This Sunday the Scarlet Knights will take on yet another out of conference opponent when the Lafayette Leopards travel to Piscataway for an afternoon matchup at the RAC. The Leopards are 7-2 on the year now with their most victory coming over Widener University on Thursday.

The Rutgers men's basketball team is now up to 8-3 on the year, after a huge 20 point victory over in-state rival Seton Hall last Saturday afternoon.

Lafayette is top 10 in the country in field goal percentage this season, what would say is the biggest reason for the team making a large majority of these shots?

GL: Lafayette has always been team-basketball type group. They rarely individual scorers in the higher echelon, and rely on running sets to perfection. They are a more veteran team than years past in terms of experience, as most of their guys have gotten to play their whole careers.

Looking at the stats Justin Jaworski is averaging 19+ points per game, what are some things that he does well?

GL: Jaworski’s scoring has improved drastically. With Alex Petrie out for the year, Jaworski their most reliable shooter. He’s got a lot of opportunity. He’s patient and takes high percentage shots.

The Leopards also have been playing great defense this season too, who are some players Rutgers fans should watch out for on that end?

GL: Lukas Jarrett is one of the best shot blocker in the Patriot League, although he doesn’t have that many this year. The senior harms a lot of shots.