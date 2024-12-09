Quick Look at the Kansas State Football team ahead of the 2024 Rate Bowl

For the first time since the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Rutgers Football is headed to back to back bowl games as the Scarlet Knights are officially headed to the 2024 Rate Bowl to take on Kansas State.

Along with a familiar bowl opponent, the Scarlet Knights are also in a familiar location as they've played in this exact bowl game following the 2005 season when it was still called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers went on to lose to Arizona State in that game by a final score of 45-40.

Rutgers Football and Kansas State have met on the gridiron once before back in the 2006 Texas Bowl, where the Scarlet Knights went on to win their first ever bowl game 37-10. This also so happened to be Greg Schiano's first bowl victory as a head coach.

OPT OUTS / PORTAL ENTRIES...

The world of College Football has changed significantly over the past few years, especially when it comes to bowl games as athletes all over the country are opting not to play in the games for various reasons as they are preserving their health for the NFL Draft or they are entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

So far nothing of that sorts has come from Rutgers side of things, but for Kansas State, they've already lost two key pieces in starting right tackle Carver Willis and one of their main rotational pieces at WR in Tre Spivey both to the Transfer Portal.

However the two names that people are waiting to hear from the most are both program's running backs in Rutgers tailback Kyle Monangai and Kansas State tailback DJ Giddens. Both players are what makes their respective offenses go and both are expected to be NFL Draft pick this upcoming spring, so they will have a decision to make if they want to play one last game or not.