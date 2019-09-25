Basketball is back. The Rutgers men’s basketball team’s first official practice of the 2019-20 season is on Thursday and there is a buzz and optimism surrounding the program it has not seen in quite some time. Coach Steve Pikiell’s club has talent and depth and the fans are certainly ready (beat reporters, too) for tip-off on Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against Bryant at the RAC in Piscataway. With that being said, here are a few thoughts and questions about the team heading into the year.

How good can sophomore Ron Harper Jr. be?

Like most of the freshmen on the team, Harper started off slow last season, but improved as the year went on. Improvement is something he knows as Harper did just that in high school at Don Bosco Prep as he turned himself into a four-star recruit. Harper scored in double-figures 10 times last year with eight of those games being against Big Ten competition. The versatile guard/forward has changed his body. He can shoot, pass, and dribble. Pikiell told TKR he is posed for a breakout year. Will the frontcourt hold up? The Scarlet Knights have a bevy of guards and forwards who can stretch the floor. But what about the big guys? Losing Shaq Doorson, who had his best season as a senior in 2018-19, to graduation and Eugene Omoruyi, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will be tough, but the expectation is that redshirt sophomore Myles Johnson and senior Shaq Carter are ready to handle the load. Don’t forget about Mamadou Doucoure as well, who received a medical redshirt and is a redshirt sophomore. He gained valuable experience as a true rookie two years ago. Don’t be surprised if you see the 6-foot-6 Harper or the 6-foot-5 Akwasi Yeboah, a grad transfer, at the power forward spot at times. Right now, though, Yeboah is out for a little bit due to a lower body injury. Recruiting a big or two going forward is vital for the 2020-21 season. Defense? Over the years, Pikiell’s teams have shown grit, toughness, and the ability to play defense. Sure these guys can still defend, but the loss of assistant coach Jay Young is key. Young was an important part in the development of the bigs and the defense. Nonetheless, Pikiell has said he likes the scoring ability of his squad, but the defense is a work in progress. Maybe it’ll be a different story during these practices compared to runs over the summer and in Spain. Omoruyi and Doorson were key defensive stoppers last year and they’re both gone. Omoroyi took countless number of chargers while Doorson was a thick tree inside at 7-feet. Perimeter defense is even more important than ever. Sharing the ball and scoring On the Spain trip, in four games, Rutgers recorded 80 assists on 150 made field goals (opponents had 22). That’s not bad. Of course, the Scarlet Knights didn’t play the best of competition, but they got the opportunity to run the offense, build chemistry, and gel with each other in a game. Rutgers has a slew of ball handlers in Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy, Jacob Young, and even Harper that can run the floor. Pikiell thinks this team can get out in transition and Rutgers is equipped to do so. With the way basketball is now, players don’t always head toward the basket, but instead sprint to the corners and set up for 3-pointers. Rutgers shot 31 percent from behind the arc last year and that arc has moved back a little bit to the international mark. Baker, McConnell, Yeboah, Harper, and Peter Kiss can all drain shots from deep. Once they do that, that opens up driving lanes for guys like Young and Montez Mathis and even centers Johnson, Carter, and Doucoure.